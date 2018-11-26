Flipkart Honor Days Sale: Big Discounts on Honor 7S, Honor 10, Honor 9 Lite And More Lined up

Flipkart is hosting Honor Days Sale, a three-day sale from November 26 to November 29. The bids given by Flipkart on Honor phones are no cost EMI with better rates, much better exchange offers, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, complete mobile protection at Just Rs.499, and more. The sale comes just weeks after the devices were discounted as part of Big Billion Days sale.was launched at Rs 8,999 and is avaiulbale for 5,999. Honor 7S features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) TFT FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 295ppi. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB). In terms of optics, it features single 13-megapixel rear camera with phase detection auto-focus and LED flash. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with dedicated LED flash. The smartphone also supports face unlock via its front-facing camera.Honor 10 was launched at Rs 35,999 is now available for Rs 24,999. The Honor 10 sports an Aurora Glass Design with an Aluminum frame carrying a 5.84-inch FullView FHD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 432 ppi. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core SoC and carries a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable using a microSD card. The device is backed by a 3400 mAh battery.Flipkart is offering the 3GB RAM variant of Honor 9 Lite for Rs 9,999. Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution and it bears an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device houses a 3GB and 4GB of RAM along with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo software and is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery.The 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant Honor 9N is available for Rs 9,999 while the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999. The device features a 5.84-inch FHD+ display, bordered by metal edges with 2.5D glass on the front and rear and with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the mid-range octa-core Kirin 659 processor with a 3GB/ 4GB RAM configuration and up to 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage which will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).