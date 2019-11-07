Flipkart is Helping Nokia Launch Smart TVs to Compete With Xiaomi & OnePlus

Flipkart has entered into a strategic partnership with Nokia to launch Nokia smart TVs in India. This also marks Nokia's entry into the smart TV category in the country. As part of the collaboration, Flipkart will leverage its understanding of the needs of Indian consumers to develop, facilitate domestic manufacturing and distribution of Nokia-branded smart TVs and manage the end-to-end go-to-market strategy. "Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the Nokia brand in a new category. And where better to start than in India, where our brand has been trusted for quality, design and reliability," Vipul Mehrotra, Vice-President, Nokia Brand Partnerships, said in a statement.

The Nokia-branded TVs will feature superior audio quality, thanks to JBL's sound programme. JBL by HARMAN makes high-quality audio equipment and this will also mark the first foray into the television space in the country. "Working with Nokia allows us to further expand the choice of high-quality, technologically advanced products for Indian consumers. Nokia is a globally popular technology brand and enjoys immense brand recall. We're excited to start this journey with them to extend the brand into a fast-growing product segment," said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President and Head-Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture at Flipkart.

