Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2020: iPhone XS at Rs 54,999, Pixel 3a at Rs 27,999

Flipkart has kicked off a new sale targetting smartphone buyers. The Mobile Bonanza Sale is offering discounts and offers on a variety of smartphones. Apart from discounts customers can avail exchange offers as well as no-cost EMI options. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank where customers can get 10 percent instant discount using credit and debit card transactions. The sale has begun and will continue till February 21.

Here are some of the best offers that you shouldn’t miss out:





Apple iPhone XS - Rs 54,999

Apple’s 2018 flagship, the iPhone XS is available at a reduced price of Rs 54,999. There is also a discount of Rs 14,050 when you exchange your old device. The iPhone XS comes with a dual-camera setup at the back with two 12-megapixel cameras along with a 7-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip and features an OLED panel at the front.

Google Pixel 3a - Rs 27,999

One of the best camera phones at its price, the Google Pixel 3a is currently selling at Rs 27,999. Apart from clicking great shots, the handset also offers stock Android experience and of course the latest updates.

Asus 6Z - Rs 26,999

The flipping camera on the Asus 6Z is one of the most unique features that we saw in 2019. The main camera can rotate and be used as the front camera as well. The phone also packs great specifications and a solid 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus - Rs 27,999

If you are looking for a high-end Samsung flagship, then the Galaxy S9 Plus seems like a good choice to buy. Yes, it is an old flagship now but the company is recently released Android 10 update for the handset, which is a win-win.





Oppo Reno 10x Zoom - Rs 26,999

Oppo is selling the Reno 10x Zoom at a low cost of Rs 26,999 ahead of the launch of its Reno 3 series. The handset offers 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 855 processor and the cameras at the back can shot up to 10x zoom with zero loss in quality.

