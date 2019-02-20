Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Deals on Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S8, Redmi Note 6 Pro And More

Flipkart has announced the Mobiles Bonanza Sale between February 19 and February 23. According to Flipkart, consumers can expect amazing deals on a wide range of phone. Flipkart has also revealed that customers will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards in addition to the standard discount offered on major smartphone models. Consumers can avail this offer with a minimum cart value worth Rs 4,999 and therefore can get a maximum instant discount worth Rs 1,500.Apple iPhone XR is priced at Rs 64,999 during the sale down from Rs 76,900 which is the original price. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 13,750 off on exchange for the iPhone XR along with no cost EMI and 10 percent instant discount on Axis Debit and Credit cards.The Samsung Galaxy S8 has seen a huge price cut is available for Rs 30,990 this Flipkart Sale. The smartphone has a 5.8 inch Super AMOLED display, with a 2960 x 1440 px resolution. The device runs on an Exynos 8895 chipset and packs 4 GB of RAM.Nokia 6.1 Plus (64 GB) is available at a discount of 20% for Rs 13,999 and a no-cost EMI starting from Rs 2,334/month. The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display running at a resolution of 2,280×1,080pixels, and aspect ratio of 19:9, the screen also comes with a display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options.Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro saw a price drop of Rs 1,000 and is available for purchase online beginning at Rs 12,999. You can buy both the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variant models under Rs 15,000. The Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a notch on top of the display with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by the same Snapdragon 636 processor that we saw on its predecessor. The phone could launch in 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage options, same as Redmi Note 5 Pro. Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 Global ROM, which is based on Android Oreo.