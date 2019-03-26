English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Discounts on Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A And More
During this sale, customers can get up to Rs 7000 off on smartphones like Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A and Honor 7S.
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Discounts on Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A And More (Image: News18.com)
Honor in partnership with Flipkart is holding ‘Flipkart Mobile Bonanza’ sale offering deals on its smartphones. During this sale, customers can get up to Rs 7000 off on smartphones like Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A and Honor 7S. The deals are live from Monday, March 25 and will go on till Thursday, March 28. Along with this, Honor is offering additional Rs 500 off on exchange for all HONOR devices.
Honor 9N
Honor 9N (3 GB+ 32 GB): Promotion price 8,499 (Including INR 5,500 off)
Honor 9N (4 GB+ 64 GB): Promotion price 9,999 (Including INR 6,000 off)
Honor 9 Lite
Honor 9 Lite (3 GB+ 32 GB): Promotion price 7,999 (Including INR 6,000 off)
Honor 9 Lite (4 GB+ 64 GB): Promotion price 9,999 (Including INR 7,000 off)
Honor 7A
Honor 7A (3 GB+ 32 GB): Promotion price 7,499 (Including INR 3,500 off)
Honor 7S
Honor 7S (2 GB+ 16 GB): Promotion price 5,499 (Including INR 3,500 off)
