Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, ZenFone Max Pro M2 and More

Online smartphone sales just don’t seem to end. Flipkart has now announced yet another, where it is offering discount and deals on smartphones. The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is scheduled from February 19 to February 23, where it is offering discounts on devices like the Realme 2 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Poco F1, and more.The company is also offering 10 percent instant discount for customers using Axis Bank debit and credit card even if they purchase on EMI.The Realme 2 Pro is now available for Rs 11,990 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. Noteable, the company had recently announced a price cut for the phone bringing the cost down to Rs 12,990. The extra Rs 1,000 is only applicable if you opt for Flipkart Prepaid option, which allows shoppers to store money on the ecommerce site and use it to purchase items, without having to reach for their debit or credit cards.Other handsets that are on discount include the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 4GB RAM variant which is now available for Rs 12,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000. Hopefully the 6GB RAM version will also be getting a similar discount.Probably the best deal of the lot, the Poco F1 will be sold at discount as well, bringing down the starting price to Rs 17,999 or the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version will be available for Rs 20,999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model will be sold for Rs 24,999.Asus will be offering the ZenFone Max Pro M1 at a starting price of Rs 8,499 which is a discount of Rs 1,500 for the 3GB RAM variant. Similarly, we can expect discounts on other RAM and storage variants of the phone as well. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 will also be sold at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB inbuilt storage variant.Other devices that will be going on sale include the Realme C1 (2GB variant) the Yu Ace from Micromax, Vivo V9 Pro, Motorola One Power, Redmi Y2, Realme 2, and more.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.