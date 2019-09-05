Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza: Discounts and Offers on Oppo A3s, Redmi 6, Realme 3 and More

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza kicks off today and the ecommerce portal is offering special deals and discounts on various smartphones. Scheduled from September 5 to 9, you can expect deals on the Oppo A3s, Redmi 6, Realme 3, Motorola One Vision, and various Asus smartphones. Apart from that there is extra exchange discount on certain devices as well as Flipkart’s Complete Mobiles Protection plan will be available for as low as Rs. 99.

Here are some of the deals:

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 is selling for Rs. 6,999 (3GB RAM + 64GB storage) after a price cut Rs. 2,000.

The Oppo A3s gets a Rs. 1,000 discount with pricing staring at Rs. 6,990 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, Rs. 7,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB option, and Rs. 9,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

The Realme 2 Pro is selling at Rs. 9,999, down from its last cut price of Rs. 11,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB model is listed for Rs. 11,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is listed at Rs. 13,999. Realme is also offering a Rs. 500 discount on the Realme 3 and Rs. 1,000 off on the Realme 3 Pro.

The Motorola One Vision is selling at Rs. 16,999, an Rs. 3,000 less from its launch price of Rs. 19,999.

Asus is also offering a bunch of offers including an extra exchange offer of Rs. 3,000 on the newly launched Asus 6Z along with a no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv, Credit and Debit card from all banks for a period of 3 and 6 months. The ZenFone 5z will be available with a discount of Rs 5,000 and will be available for as low as Rs. 23,999. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be available at Rs. 7,499, for the 3GB + 32GB variant while the 4GB + 64GB variant will be available at Rs. 8,499.

There are also various extra exchange discounts on a bunch of phones, including the Samsung Galaxy A-series, Oppo F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, and Oppo A7.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.