Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza: iPhone SE (2020), Mi 10T, ROG Phone 3, & More Available at Special Prices

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart is holding its Mobiles Bonanza sale. The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale offers buyers the best prices on some of the best selling smartphones on Flipkart. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale kicked off today and will go on till December 10. During the three days, smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Asus, Samsung, Poco, Oppo, Apple, and other leading names will see special price cuts, along with other bank, EMI, and exchange offers.

Buyers using HDFC Bank credit cards or option for EMI using HDFC Cerdit or Debit card will get a flat Rs 1,750 dicsount over the asking price of a smartphone. Among the top offerings, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Samsung Galaxy F41, ASUS ROG Phone 3, Moto Razr (4G version), and more are available to purchase at attractive discounts. Apart from HDFC bank, buyers using ICICI Bank cards, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, and Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cards can also avail a host of bank offers on a range of top selling smartphones on Flipkart during the Mobiles Bonanza sale.

Xiaomi Mi 10T, the company's answer to the OnePlus 8T that was launched in October is available for an effective price of Rs 30,999 during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Days sale. The smartphone has been listed for Rs 35,999 on Flipkart. However, buyers using ICICI cards can avail Rs 3,000 instant discount and a Rs 2,000 minimum discount on exchanging an old smartphone. Apart from that, buyers can avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards and can avail Rs 100 off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cards.

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 that debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999 is being sold at a price of Rs 44,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant during Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale. ROG Phone 3 is available during these three days for an additional Rs 2,000 discount over its Rs 46,999 sticker price for the same variant. The higher spec (12GB RAM) variant of the ROG Phone 3 is also being sold at a Rs 2,000 discount for Rs 47,999.

iPhone SE (2020) including the power adapter and EarPods inside the box is being sold for Rs 32,999 during Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale. The smartphone is being sold at an almost Rs 7,000 discount over its Rs 39,900 sticker price. The iPhone SE (2020) buyers can also avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards and Rs 100 off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cards, apart from the exchange and EMI offers.

Samsung's Galaxy F41, the first smartphone in the company's Galaxy F range is available starting at Rs 15,499 during Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is available at a Rs 4,500 discount over its Rs 19,999 pricetag. Buyers can also avail up exchange and EMI offers, alongside a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Samsung Galaxy F41 buyers can also opt for Flipkart's Smart Upgrade Plan, which allows them to buy the phone for Rs 4,650 less if they promise to upgrade to the next generation of the Galaxy F41.