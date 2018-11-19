English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: How to Buy a Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro For Rs 1,257 Per Month

During the new Flipkart sale, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India can come down to as low as Rs 1,257 per month with debit card EMI option.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2018, 12:15 PM IST
Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain recently announced that Xiaomi is dropping the prices in India of Xiaomi Mi A2, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones by Rs. 1,000. The company says that the price cut has been possible due to the price reduction of some of its component costs. Now, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is available with additional discounts during Flipkart's four-day Mobiles Bonanza sale starting November 19. During the new Flipkart sale, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India can come down to as low as Rs 1,257 per month with debit card EMI option.

During Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale, customers can buy the Redmi Note 5 Pro at just Rs. 999 with exchange offer. With debit card EMI, the Redmi Note 5 Pro can be grabbed at as low as Rs. 1,257 per month where customers will have to pay an interest of Rs. 1,242 to the bank for a period of 12 months.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications:
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.

The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.

