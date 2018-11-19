Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale is Now Live: Deals on Pixel 2 XL, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Poco F1, Realme 2 And More

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2018, the four-day sale on best-selling smartphones is now live. During Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza Sale consumers can buy phones with no cost EMI option and with bank offers from HDFC Bank. Flipkart is also offering its 'Complete Mobile Protection' plan for select brands like Samsung, Asus, Realme, Oppo, and more at as low as Rs. 99. Flipkart is providing deals and discounts on iPhones, Google Pixel 2 XL, Xiaomi Redmi phones, and other handsets including Realme 2, Nokia 8 Sirocco and more.The Poco F1 has been launched in India for a starting price tag of Rs 20,999. During the Mobile Bonanza sale, Flipkart is selling the Poco F1 for as low as Rs 18,999. Customers can also avail an additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchanging their old smartphone. It will retail at a starting price of Rs. 20,999. The Poco F1 comes with pretty impressive firepower under the hood for its price. For starters, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with AI prowess in the form of AIE 845. As per the company, the Poco F1 uses a LiquidCool technology that allows a better thermal performance than most of its rivals. As for the memory onboard, the smartphone offers 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage across its variants. There is also an expandable memory of up to an additional 256GB using an external microSD.The Pixel 2 XL price was recently reduced to Rs 45,499, but now, during the Mobile Bonanza sale, the phone is available for Rs 40,999. Google Pixel 2 XL comes with a 3520 mAh battery. The smartphones come with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 2.4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port. In terms of optics, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL carry a 12.2-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and with features like Autofocus with laser + dual pixel phase detection and Optical as well as electronic image stabilisation. The rear camera is capable of producing videos at 1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps and 4K @ 30fps. The selfie shooter comes with an 8-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, fixed focus and 1080p @ 30fps video recording capability.The Nokia phone was launched for a price tag of Rs 49,999. Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 13,000 on the Nokia 8 Sirocco during the Mobile Bonanza sale after which the phone is available for a lower price of Rs 36,999. Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a curved glass finish in a stainless-steel frame. It sports a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED display protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. On the optics front, the smartphone houses dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics. The setup includes one wide-angle primary sensor coupled with a secondary 13-megapixel sensor with 2x optical zoom.The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,990 but will be available for Rs 9,499. The 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage will be available for Rs 9,499 while the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,990. The Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 720x1520pixels and a pixel density of 271ppi. The display also comes with a notch on top, giving it an aspect ratio of 19:9. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage which can be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Realme 2 runs ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes with 4230mAh battery.During the Mobile Bonanza sale, Flipkart is selling the phone for a lower price tag of Rs 24,999. The Honor 10 sports an Aurora Glass Design with an Aluminum frame carrying a 5.84-inch FullView FHD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 432 ppi. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core SoC and carries a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable using a microSD card. The device is backed by a 3400 mAh battery.