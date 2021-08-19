Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Now Live: 5 Affordable Phones You Can Check Out

Flipkart is back with yet another sale event, where the e-commerce giant is offering a slew of smartphones with temporary price cuts coupled with other sale offers. The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale August 2021 edition is now live in India and will go on till August 23. As expected, customers can lower the price of smartphones by availing offers such as instant discount or exchange offer apart from the existing price cuts. Additionally, users with HDFC Bank cards will be able to enjoy an extra 5 percent instant discount on their purchases. Meanwhile, customers who are looking for smartphones under Rs 15,000 can check out these five smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy F41: The Samsung Galaxy F41 is retailing at Rs 14,499 instead of Rs 14,999 (6GB + 128GB) during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display, Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC, and triple rear cameras. It also packs a 6,000mAh battery that is touted to last for a full day with standard usage.

Micromax IN 1: Customers can also look at the ‘Made in India’ Micromax IN 1 that is priced at Rs 11,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB option. It offers a clean Android 10 experience and carries the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, under the hood. There’s a primary 48-megapixel camera at the back paired with two more sensors. During the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale, its price remains unchanged though users can use no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It carries the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Users will also get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It is retailing at Rs 13,999 and HDFC Bank credit and debit card users will get 5 percent off.

Realme 8 5G: The Realme 8 5G is retailing at Rs 13,999 and but customers can bring the price down with an exchange offer and HDFC bank card. It packs the latest MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and 48-megapixel primary camera. The phone runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Nokia 5.4: The Nokia 5.4 is available at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. The phone runs on Android 10 out of the box, which we, in our review, found clean and clutter-free. Other notable features include a 6.4-inch HD+ display, 48-megapixel wide camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

