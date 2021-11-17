Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Now Live in India: Best Phones Under Rs 20,000

Flipkart is back with yet another sale event, dubbed ‘Mobiles Bonanza.’ The sale event is now live in India and will conclude on November 21. As a part of the Mobiles Bonanza sale, customers can enjoy deals like no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and avail screen care plan. As always, select smartphones from popular brands like Motorola, Samsung, Apple, and more are receiving a temporary price cut coupled with other deals. If you’re planning to buy a budget phone under Rs 20,000, here’s a list you can check out.

Realme 8 5G: Starting with the Realme 8 5G, the phone is available at Rs 15,499 for the base 64GB model at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched its first 5G phone under the highly popular Note series. The Redmi Note 10T 5G carries a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 48-megapixel primary camera. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security. Customers can choose between three colour options. It is retailing at Rs 16,990 at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Both Redmi Note 10T 5G and Poco M3 Pro bear heavy similarities, so customers can choose one depending on sale offers. The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It carries the same Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Users will also get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Its price on Flipkart starts at Rs 14,499 and customers can enjoy deals like instant discounts and no-cost EMI.

Moto G40 Fusion: The dual-SIM supporting Moto G40 Fusion features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, along with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. There’s also a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. It is available at starting Rs 13,499 during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale.

Moto G60: Last on the list is another Motorola smartphone - the Moto G60 that is available at Rs 16,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model. IT comes with a large 6.78-inch screen that has 120Hz refresh rate and the rear camera module houses a 108-megapixel camera. It also has a large 6,000mAh battery and 32-megapixel front cameras for selfies.

