Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale: Best Deals on iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), Realme 7, Mi 10T & More

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart has kicked off its Mobile's Year End sale that brings discounts on many smartphones from top brands like the iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), Moto G9, Motorola Razr (2019), Poco X3, Realme 6, and more. Few models like the Samsung Galaxy F41, Xiaomi Mi 10T, and Vivo V20 Pro will also witness additional exchange discounts. The three-day sale from Flipkart started on December 29 and will go on till the end of the year, December 31. Flipkart has also partnered with ICICI Bank in order to offer an additional 10 percent off during the Mobile's Year End sale. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers during the year-end sale.

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite that details all the offers, including added mobile protection. The microsite shows great offers on smartphones like the Mi 10T series, which is available at an effective price of Rs 30,999 instead of the original price of Rs 39,999, after adding exchange and bank offers. Further, the Mi 10T series can also be purchased at a lower Rs 29,999 price if users opt to avail the ICICI Bank offer. Similarly, the Vivo V20 Pro can be purchased for as low as Rs 24,900 including exchange and bank offers. The iPhone SE (2020) is also being sold for Rs 32,999, a Rs 6,901 discount over its RS 39,999 sticker price on Flipkart. The Realme 6 is available at a Rs 11,999 pricetag against its Rs 17,999 sticker price during Flipkart's Mobile's Year End sale.

Apart from these, the Poco X3 is being sold for Rs 15,999 as against its Rs 19,999 pricetag. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is also going for a Rs 15,499 discount price as against the Rs 19,999 sticker price for the Samsung mid-ranger. Users can buy the Samsung Galaxy F41 for as low as Rs 10,860 if they opt for Flipkart's smart upgrade plan. The iPhone XR is being sold at a Rs 38,999 pricetag as against its Rs 47,900 sticker price. Further, users can avail no-cost EMI starting from Rs 6,500 per month.

Further, smartphones including Realme 7, Oppo A31, Moto G9, Moto Razr (2019), Poco X2, Realme 6i, Realme 7 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, Motorola One Fusion+, along with hundreds of other smartphones will be on sale till the end of this year as part of Flipkart's Mobile's Year End sale that goes on till December 31.