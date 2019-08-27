Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest: Discount on Nokia 6.1, Vivo Z1 Pro and More

The Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest brings discounts, exchange offers and flat rebates on a range of smartphones from a variety of OEMs, and will continue till August 31.

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2019, 4:34 AM IST
Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest: Discount on Nokia 6.1, Vivo Z1 Pro and More
The Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest brings discounts, exchange offers and flat rebates on a range of smartphones from a variety of OEMs, and will continue till August 31.
Loading...

The Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest is underway, bringing a six-day sale period on a variety of smartphones to the e-commerce platform. As part of the sale, Flipkart is offering a range of deals including discounts on MSRP, flat one-time rebates and exchange offers, which can be further clubbed with any ongoing promotions from specific banks. The range of deals include the likes of Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A50 and Motorola One Vision, including a variety of smartphones that are available on the platform for sale at the moment. During the sale, Flipkart is offering exchange offers of up to Rs 4,000 on select smartphones. Here are some of the best deals that can be availed on the platform during this sale.

Redmi Y2 (Rs 2,500 off)

The Redmi Y2 still remains a competent budget smartphone in India, despite having been in the market for over a year. In terms of outright discounts, the Redmi Y2 is offering one of the highest discount margins, and if you were looking to purchase it, the Redmi Y2 is now available onward of Rs 7,499.

Honor 8C (Rs 4,000 off)

The Honor 8C was launched in end-November 2018 at an entry price of Rs 11,999, and at the Flipkart sale, the device can be bought at just Rs 7,999. The Honor 8C features the premium notch display design, along with 4GB of RAM to offer decent performance for its price.

Vivo Z1 Pro (Flat Rs 1,000 off)

The Vivo Z1 Pro is a recent launch, powered by the premium Snapdragon 712 processor, along with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 6.53-inch full HD+ display and triple-rear camera even in the base variant. Priced at Rs 14,990 right now, the device is already at Rs 3,000 below its MSRP, and at the Flipkart sale, can be bought at a flat Rs 1,000 additional discount, albeit not on EMI.

Other deals at the sale include Samsung Galaxy A50 (Rs 2,000 off on exchange), Motorola One Vision (Rs 2,000 off on exchange), Oppo F9 Pro (Rs 4,000 off on exchange), Nokia 6.1 (Rs 12,100 below launch price), Asus 5Z (Rs 13,000 below launch price), and more. The full list of deals can be accessed here.

