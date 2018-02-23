Flipkart 'Moto Days' Sale: Up to Rs 5000 Discount on Moto E4 Plus, Moto X4, And Moto Z2 Play

Flipkart has announced 'Moto Days sale fest' a new sale on Motorola smartphones in partnership with the e-commerce company. The Moto Days sale is on from February 22 to February 24, 2018. In this three-day sale offer period, three Moto smartphones - Moto E4 Plus, Moto Z2 Play, and Moto X4 are available at discounted prices along with attractive offers. A maximum discount of Rs. 5,000 is available per user and an extra Rs. 2,000 exchange discount can also be availed.Moto E4 was launched last year is originally available for Rs 9999, but Flipkart is selling the phone at Rs 9499. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is offering Rs 2,000 off on exchange which brings down the price of the Moto E4 to around Rs 7,499.In terms of specifications, Moto E4 runs Android 7.1 Nougat and comes with a single-SIM slot (Nano). It sports a 5-inch HD 720x1280 pixels display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM. The device has 16GB of internal storage and it can be further expanded via a microSD card slot.In terms of camera specs, the Moto E4 has an 8-megapixel rear sensor with autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, and single-LED flash. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture, fixed focus, single-LED flash, and a beautification mode. The smartphone is powered by a 2,800mAh removable battery. Connectivity options on the Moto E4 include Wi-Fi 802.11n, Micro USB port, GPS, Bluetooth v4.1, and 4G support.Moto Z2 Play was launched in India in June 2017 for Rs 27,999. Just Like the Moto E4, the Moto Z2 Play gets a price cut during the ongoing sale as well. The discount is significant here as the original price of Rs. 27,999 has come down to Rs. 22,999, which is basically a discount of Rs. 5,000. The device is also eligible for the Rs 2,000 exchange discount over its already discounted price.In terms of specifications, the Moto Z2 Play runs Android 7 Nougat. It has a 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.Coming to camera specs, the Moto Z2 Play sports a 12-megapixel primary camera with a 1.4-micron pixel sensor, an aperture of f/1.7, a colour correlated temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash, and laser and dual autofocus lens. Moto Z Play is powered by a 3,000mAh battery, which is a downgrade from 3510mAh battery that we saw on Moto Z Play. It supports USB Type-C and Turbo charging. According to Lenovo, it can charge the phone 50 percent in 30 minutes. The new Moto Z2 Play features fingerprint scanner on the home button and has water repellent nano-coating.Moto X4 carries an original price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, but now Rs. 2000 has been shaved off the price tag due to Moto Days Sale. Moto X4 is the first smartphone to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with 8 cores clocked at 2.2GHz. The Moto X4 runs Android 7.1 Nougat operating system and is confirmed to receive Android Oreo update soon.It features a 5.2-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on both front and back. It is an all-glass device with a metal frame and house a unique watch-dial camera module which protrudes a bit.