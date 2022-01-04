Flipkart Names iPhone 13 Series 'Unmatched Flagship Phone of 2021': Full List

Flipkart today, January 4, announced the winners of the Mobile Awards 2021. The e-commerce giant says award winners, spread over several categories, have been chosen by 5 lakh Flipkart customers who voted for the smartphones that made a difference to their lives in 2021. From the best 5G smartphone to the best gaming smartphone, the Flipkart Mobiles Awards covers 11 categories. The report comes days after Amazon India announced a similar list. Users must note that the phones featured on this list are exclusive to Flipkart. Since the company does not officially sell phones by OnePlus and Xiaomi, they are not featured on the list.

The winners’ list of the Flipkart Mobile Awards 2021 is as follows:

Unmatched Flagship Phone of 2021: iPhone 13 series

iPhone 13 series Coolest Smartphone Tech of 2021: iPhone 13 series

iPhone 13 series Best Gaming Phone of 2021: Asus ROG Phone 5

Asus ROG Phone 5 Best Camera Phone of 2021: Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo X70 Pro Best in Design Phone of 2021: OPPO Reno6 Pro

OPPO Reno6 Pro Supreme Mid-Range Phone of 2021: Realme 8i

Realme 8i Finest ‘Value For Money’ Phone of 2021: Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro Best 5G Mid-Range Phone of 2021: Realme 8s 5G

Realme 8s 5G Most Epic Selfie Phone of 2021: Vivo V21

Vivo V21 Best Battery Powerhouse of 2021: Realme GT Neo 2

Realme GT Neo 2 Entertainment Superstar of 2021: Realme GT Master Edition

To recall, Amazon had also named the iPhone 13 as the ‘smartphone of the year.’ It also got the ‘best design award’ by the platform. Whereas, iPhone 13 mini received the ‘best premium smartphone’ title and the iPhone 13 Pro bagged ‘best ultra-premium and ‘best camera’ awards. Apple was also the most ‘loved’ brand on Amazon in 2021. Other devices like OnePlus Nord 2 5G received the ‘best mid-range smartphone’ award and the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G got the ‘best battery smartphone’ title. You can check the full list of runners up here.

