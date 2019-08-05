Flipkart National Shopping Days And Amazon Freedom Sale is Bonanza For Shoppers

Amazon India announced its next big sale, the Amazon Freedom Sale, this past weekend. Of course, Flipkart is not planning on missing the chance and has announced its own sale to mark India’s 73rd Independence Day. The Flipkart National Shopping Days sale will begin this Thursday on August 8 and continue till August 10. Just like Amazon, Flipkart is also offering early access to its Flipkart Plus members a day ahead of the sale on August 7.

The ecommerce platform has also started teasing some of the offers that we expect during the sale. Partnering with ICICI Bank, customers will be able to get up to 10 percent instant discount if they have an ICICI Band during the National Shopping Days sale. Like most sales, this one will witness offers and deals on mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and various other product categories.

Here are some of the best offers:

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro, which recently went on open sale, will be available with an extra Rs 1,000 discount using the bundled exchange offer. Flipkart has also announced certain smartphones which will be sold at their ‘lowest price.’ These include the Redmi Note 7S, Realme 3 Pro, Honor 9N, Honor 9i, and the Asus 5Z.

The Honor 20i will witness a price cut and will be available for Rs 12,999 down from Rs 16,999. The newly launched Vivo Z1 Pro will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000 on all pre-paid orders. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the Oppo K1 will be sold at Rs 12,990 and the Honor 8C will be available at Rs 7,999.

Oppo will be offering the Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and Oppo F11 Pro with additional discounts on top of normal exchange value by up to Rs 7,000.

The sale will also offer certain discounts on select iPhone models as well as no-cost EMI options. Samsung will also offer the Galaxy A-series phones with up to Rs 3,000 instant discount on top of the bundled exchange offer while the Galaxy S10 series phones will be available with up to Rs 5,000 discount over normal exchange value.

Flipkart also claims up to 75 percent off on TVs and other appliances. As usual, you can expect names like Xiaomi, VU and Samsung being a part of the sale.

