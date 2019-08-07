Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Flipkart National Shopping Days: Asus Announces Offers on ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1, and More

Asus will be offering discounts on its smartphones as well as offer Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan during the sale.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
As the next big e-commerce sale approaches, Asus has announced that it will be a part of the Flipkart National Shopping Days by offering deals and discounts on some of its smartphones. The sale begins on. August 8 and will go on till August 10 while Flipkart Plus customers can avail early access on Aug 7.

According to Asus, Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection Plan worth Rs 3,999 will be offered at Rs 599. There will also be an extra exchange offer of Rs 3000 on the newly launched Asus 6Z. Additionally, there is no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv as well as Credit and Debit cards from all banks for a period of 3 and 6 months.

As for the offers, Asus will be offering the ZenFone 5Z at a claimed discount of Rs 5,000. The 6GB + 128GB variant will be available for Rs 19,999 while the 8GB + 256GB variant will be priced at Rs 23,999. Customers will also be able to get Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection Plan at Rs 399.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be sold for Rs 7,499, Rs 8,499 and Rs 11,499 for the 3GB, 4GB and 6GB RAM variants respectively. Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection Plan will be available at Rs 99.

The ZenFone Max M2 will be priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999 during the sale for the 3GB and 4GB variants respectively. The Complete Mobile Protection Plan offer will also be available starting at Rs 99.

