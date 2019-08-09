Flipkart’s National Shopping Days sale is on offering various deals and discounts variety of electronics including smartphones, laptops, TVs, and more. The sale, which kicked off on August 7 for Flipkart Plus members and August 8 for all customers, will go on till Saturday, August 10. Amazon and Xiaomi are also hosting their own individual sales themed around the upcoming 73rd Independence Day.

Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount, going to a maximum of Rs 1,500, to the bank’s credit and debit card users. Since smartphones is one of the most popular categories, we have listed down some of the best deals that you shouldn’t miss.

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google's Pixel 3a XL is selling at a discounted price of Rs 39,999 down from its launch price of Rs 44,999. The smartphone had recently received a price cut back in June where the price had dropped down to Rs 40,999. Along with the price drop, the smartphone will be offered with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 17,900. If camera quality is your priority, then this is the best phone to go for in its range.

Apple iPhone XS

A great time to buy the iPhone XS as the 64GB variant is available for Rs 78,999 during the sale. There is also an additional discount of up to Rs 17,900 when you exchange your old smartphone. As a part of the sale, you can get an extra discount worth 10 percent if you use ICICI Bank credit and debit card while Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can get 5 percent cashback.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The newly launched Vivo Z1 Pro is not in discount, but you can knock off Rs 1,000 if you pay using any of the mentioned online payment methods. There is also an additional smartphone exchange discount of up to Rs 13,500 while the ICICI Bank debit or credit card offer is also valid.

Redmi Note 7S

The highly popular Redmi Note 7S is selling at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant which is similar to what the smartphone maker is offering on its online shopping portal, Mi.com. The 4GB + 64GB variant is selling for Rs 11,999. Additionally, you can get up to Rs 11,900 off when you give in an old smartphone.

Realme 3 Pro

One of the best handsets und the sub-Rs 15,000 price range, the Realme 3 Pro is selling for Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 15,999 for the The 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 128GB variants respectively. Additional exchange discount is also available depending on what variant you opt for.

Black Shark 2

The Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone, which recently made its way to India, is already selling at a discounted price of Rs 34,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The variant was launched Rs 39,999. You can also avail no-cost EMI payment option and a bundled exchange offer of up to Rs 17,900.

