Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale: Discounts on Honor 20, Honor 8X, Honor Play and More

Flipkart will be hosting the National Shopping Days or the Big Freedom Sale starting from August 8, while offering an early option for Flipkart Plus members on August 7. While the sale is expected to offer deals, discounts and offers on various products, Huawei's sub-brand Honor has announced that a variety of smartphones from the company will be a part of the sale.

The offers include the newly launched Honor 20i featuring a triple rear camera selling at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The Honor 10 Lite will also be on sale including the 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants, selling at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. The Honor 8C with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and a 4,000mAh battery will be available at Rs 7,999.

The Honor 8X one of the best-selling smartphones from the company will be available to consumers at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant. Then we have the Honor 9N which will be available at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant, Rs 8,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. Other popular smartphones including the Honor Play, Honor 10, Honor 9 lite, Honor 9i, will also be offered at discounted pricing.

Here is a list of all the phones that are going on sale:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.