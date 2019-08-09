Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale: Get a Thomson 43-inch 4K Android TV at Rs 28,999

The ongoing Flipkart and Amazon sales have been offering interesting deals on smart televisions from various brands. Thomson has announced that it is offering deals running throughout the Flipkart National Shopping Days sale on its range of smart and non-smart televisions. The company is selling its smart TVs starting as low as Rs 10,499 for the 32-inch model and the Android TV range starting at Rs 28,999.

In our opinion, the best option from the lot is the 43-inch 4K Android TV which is available for just Rs 28,999. You can go as much 65-inches with the UHD 4K resolution and Android TV experience. Having Android TV makes a lot of sense as you get access to the Play Store apps and Google updates the platform time to time making it future proof.

There are other models on sale as well which don't come preloaded with Android TV, although they are smart TVs as they offer a certain amount of apps. This range includes models ranging from 32-inch HD ready smart TV to the 55-inch UHD smart TV. These are great if you already have say a Chromecast, Fire TV Stick or any other or streaming box.

If you want a plain and simple screen with no additional smart features, then there is a 24-inch and 32-inch model offering and HD resolution and priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,499.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.