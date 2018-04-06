English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Flipkart Partners With MakeMyTrip For Online Bookings

The partnership will be rolled out with domestic flight bookings in the next few weeks, followed by hotels, bus, and holiday bookings.

IANS

Updated:April 6, 2018, 9:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Flipkart Partners With MakeMyTrip For Online Bookings
Flipkart partners with MakeMyTrip for online bookings (Representative image/Getty Images)
Indian e-tail major Flipkart on Thursday announced its tie-up with leading online travel company MakeMyTrip for travel bookings. "Through the partnership, users can now make travel bookings through MakeMyTrip's services using Flipkart's mobile application," an official from MakeMyTrip told IANS here.

Also Read: OnePlus Bullet Wireless Earphones to be Launched With OnePlus 6


The partnership will be rolled out with domestic flight bookings in the next few weeks, followed by hotels, bus, and holiday bookings. The companies, however, did not specify the exact time frame for the rollout.

Also Read: Will Samsung Launch The Galaxy S9 Mini After The Plus?

"The partnership will help us reach out to an even wider consumer base through MakeMyTrip's multiple travel booking sites -- MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus -- and open up the online travel market significantly," said the founder and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MakeMyTrip Deep Kalra in the statement.

The tie-up also helps in furthering Flipkart's goal of being a "one-stop destination" for all digital transactions, added the CEO of Flipkart Kalyan Krishnamurthy. The companies did not disclose the financial details of the partnership. Founded in 2007, Bengaluru-based e-commerce platform Flipkart claims to have a customer base of over 100 million in the country.

Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You