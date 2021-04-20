Flipkart Quick That Promises Doorstep Delivery in 90 Minutes Now Available in Six Indian Cities

Flipkart has announced that its hyperlocal and super fast service, Flipkart Quick that promises delivery of products in just 90-minutes, is now available in Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad, and Pune. Customers can order COVID-19 essentials, fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, grocery, mobiles, electronics, and baby care products - delivered at their doorstep within hours. The company also aims to expand Flipkart Quick to other metros such as Kolkata and Mumbai in a phased manner. The hyperlocal delivery service was launched in Bengaluru in 2020 to widen the accessibility of products and enable quick delivery for consumers who order products from Flipkart hubs in their location.

Flipkart explains that Flipkart Quick leverages its investment in Ninjacart and strategic partnerships with other local vendors to build an end-to-end ecosystem to get fresh essential commodities. Shadowfax, Flipkart’s strategic logistics partner, will play an important role in enabling last-mile deliveries for Flipkart Quick, the company adds. Speaking over the development, Sandeep Karwa, Vice-President at Flipkart, said that hyperlocal capabilities are invaluable in enhancing the online shopping experience for consumers and boosting supply chain operations. “It is important to explore ecosystem partnerships to strengthen such capabilities and accelerate faster, reliable deliveries to customers. Flipkart is a customer-centric organisation, and we remain committed to creating solutions that will not only deliver greater value to our customers but also boost local farmers and suppliers," he added in a statement.

The company says that the Quick service will allow customers to enjoy local delicacies at market prices. For instance, Flipkart was selling Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes on its platform in Bengaluru this year, to promote hyperlocal services. Flipkart says its customers get free delivery on their first order or subsequent order sizes that cost more than Rs 499. Consumers will also have the choice to place orders at any time of the day and get them delivered between 6 AM and midnight.

The service will aim to rival hyperlocal services like BigBasket and Groffers and other brands like Swiggy, Zomato, and Amazon that aim to deliver products in the shortest time possible.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here