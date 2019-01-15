English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019: No cost EMI, Exchange Offers, Instant Discount on Phones, TVs, Laptops And More
Under the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019 sale, the online marketplace teases to host "blockbuster deals" on mobile phones, laptops, and TVs. The company has partnered with SBI to offer 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Cards.
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019: Discounts, No cost EMI, Exchange Offers, Instant Discount on Phones, TVs And More
E-Commerce giant Flipkart is all set to host Republic Day Sale starting January 20 and will go on until January 22. However, Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale starting at 8 pm on January 19. Under the sale, the online marketplace teases to host "blockbuster deals" on mobile phones, laptops, and TVs. The company has partnered with SBI to offer 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Cards. Other offers include, Debit Card EMI, No cost EMI on Credit cards, Exchange offer on Mobiles, TVs, Appliances, Laptops and more.
Flipkart sale is touted to bring blockbuster deals on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and fashion products. It will offer Block Buster deals on Mobiles, Laptops, TVs and more every 8 hours, Rush Hours extra discounts till 2AM on January 20th, Extra 26% off everyday from 2PM to 6PM, 10% off on Rs. 1450 worth shopping and 15% off on shopping worth Rs. 1950, Buy 3 get 10% off and buy 4 get 15% off, up to 75% off on TVs and Appliances, up to 80% off on electronics and accessories.
Additionally, Amazon is back with ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale’ from January 20 to 23, 2019. The sale will apply to all the 170 million products across various categories and will offer special deals for Prime members. The Amazon Great Indian Sale should bring great deals on popular smartphones like OnePlus 6T, and more including Samsung Galaxy phones, iPhones, Honor, Realme, and Xiaomi. Flipkart has also tied up with HDFC Bank to offer exclusive debit and credit card discounts. The HDFC card users will get around 10 percent instant discount on purchasing the products on offer with their debit or credit cards during the sale. Bajaj Finserv EMI card holders can also shop for more than 10 crore products with no-cost EMI.
