Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Buy Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M2, ZenFone Max Pro M1 at Discounted Price

Flipkart will be hosting its first sale of the year starting January 20. The Republic Day Sale is expected to witness discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs and a lot more categories. Asus has confirmed that it will be offering discount offers on its smartphones including the ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Lite L1 and more. Apart from offering discounts, the company has said that consumers can avail no-cost EMI offers and banking discounts along with protection plan at a reduced price for select Asus phones.

The Asus ZenFone 5Z, which starts at Rs. 32,999 will be receiving a discount of Rs 8,000. It will be available at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. One can also get 10 percent instant discount if the purchase is made using an SBI Bank credit card. Additionally, Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan worth Rs 2,499 will be available at just Rs 399, and no-cost EMI options for a duration of 3 months and 6 months will also be available.The ZenFone Max M2, which is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base variant, will be offered at a special price of Rs 8,999 while the top variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage will be priced at Rs 11,999. There is also the discounted Complete Mobile Protection plan priced at Rs 70, while the 10 percent SBI credit card discount and no-cost EMI offers will be applicable here as well.The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 which is available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base model, will be sold at Rs 8,999, while the higher-end variants of the phone will also receive Rs 1,000 price cut and will be offered at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. You can also avail the discounted protection plan as well as no-cost EMI option.