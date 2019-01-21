English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Nokia 6.1 Plus And More
The Flipkart sale offers discounts and deals on mobile phones, TVs, laptops, iPads, and gaming consoles, among other gadgets.
Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S9+, Google Pixel 3 XL, Nokia 6.1 Plus And More
Flipkart's The Republic Day sale kicked off on Sunday with massive deals and discounts on a host of smartphones and other gadgets. It offers Block Buster deals on Mobiles, Laptops, TVs and more every 8 hours, Extra 26% off everyday from 2PM to 6PM, up to 75% off on TVs and Appliances, up to 80% off on electronics and accessories, up to 70% off on Flipkart brands and more. Flipkart has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit card customers. In addition, Flipkart will offer a bunch of bundled payment and exchange offers with select products.
Samsung Galaxy S9+:
Samsung Galaxy S9+ is now available for Rs 52,990 down from its original price of Rs 56,990. The smartphone has a 6.2-inch QHD+ display, octa-core Exynos 9820 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a single 12MP + 12MP rear camera.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch 64GB:
The Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch 64GB Wi-Fi is down to Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs 50,800). You can exchange your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 14,900 additional discount on the iPad Pro 10.5-inch.
Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus:
Nokia 6.1 Plus is available at Rs 14,999 and the Nokia 5.1 Plus is available at Rs 9,999, which will likely please a lot of consumers simply from a psychological point of view. With the new prices, the Nokia 6.1 Plus now makes for a great sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone, while the Nokia 5.1 Plus makes for an attractive buy under Rs 10,000.
Asus Zenfone Max M2:
The Asus Zenfone Max M2 is available on Flipkart at a discount worth Rs. 500. Customers can also get a complete mobile protection plan at only Rs. 70 along with 3 and 6 months no-cost EMI option.
-
-
-
-
-
