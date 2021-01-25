Flipkart Republic Day Sale Extended: Top Deals on Laptops and Tablets from Apple, Samsung, HP & More

Flipkart's Republic Day sale has been extended beyond its January 24 end date. Ahead of the 72nd Republic Day, Flipkart has announced up to 80 percent off on gadgets, appliances, and other electronics. During the Republic Day sale, the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant is offering a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions, apart from other discounts and offers.

During Flipkart's extended Republic Day sale, the e-commerce giant has announced significant deals on laptops and tablets from brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, MSI, and more. Products like the iPad Mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro M1, HP Pavillion x360, and more will see heavy discounts, along with options to purchase these products on EMI and on exchange offer. Apart from laptops and tablets, Flipkart has announced offers on other products like home appliances, personal care products, and more.

The Apple iPad Air (third generation) has been put on sale for a price of Rs 40,900 as against its sticker price of Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi only variant. Buyers of the iPad Air can also buy the tablet on up to Rs 14,750 discount on exchange, and buyers can avail no-cost EMI starting at a Rs 6,817 per month installment. Further, those who use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will get a 5 percent unlimited cashback on their purchase.

The Apple iPad 7th Generation's 32GB variant is going for sale for an attractive Rs 27,200 pricetag, as against its Rs 29,900 sticker price. Buyers of the iPad 7th Generation will also be able to avail up to Rs 15,750 off on exchange over and above the 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank cards - limited to Rs 1,500 on credit cards and Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit cards. Further, those who use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will get a 5 percent unlimited cashback on their purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has been listed at a price of Rs 21,999 for the Wi-Fi + 4G variant. Buyers of the Galaxy Tab A7 can also avail up to Rs 14,750 off on exchange. This will be over and above the 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank cards - limited to Rs 1,500 on credit cards and Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit cards. There is also a no-cost EMI option available, allowing users to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for as low as Rs 2,445 per month.

In terms of laptops, the Apple MacBook Air (A 1466) is up for sale at a price of Rs 67,990 as against its Rs 84,900 sticker price. Apart from that, the Apple MacBook Air buyers will be able to avail up to Rs 15,650 off on exchange, over and above the 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank cards - limited to Rs 1,500 on credit cards and Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit cards. There is also a no-cost EMI option and Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users will get an extra 5 percent unlimited cashback on their purchase.

The Apple MacBook Air 10th Generation with Intel processors is also going for Rs 83,990, as against its Rs 92,990 sticker price. Apart from that, the Apple MacBook Air buyers will be able to avail up to Rs 15,650 off on exchange, over and above the 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank cards - limited to Rs 1,500 on credit cards and Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit cards. There is also a no-cost EMI option and Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users will get an extra 5 percent unlimited cashback on their purchase.

Flipkart has also announced deals on the M1-powered MacBook Pro 13-inch. Buyers of the M1-powered MacBook Pro will be able to avail no-cost EMI, exchange offer, and the ICICI Bank discounts while purchasing from Flipkart, but the retail price has not been slashed during the extended Republic Day sale.

Apart from Apple's MacBook laptops, several gaming laptops and other high-end laptops have been put on sale during Flipkart's Republic Day sale. The Asus TUF Gaming A17 laptop powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 series processor is on sale for a price of Rs 63,990 as against its Rs 81,990 sticker price. Further, buyers will be able to avail Rs 15,650 off on exchange, 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards, and a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

The HP Pavillion x350 with Intel's Core i7 Processor (8th Gen) is also available at a price of Rs 76,990 during the Flipkart Republic Day sale. Buyers of the laptop are being given a 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Debit cards, limited to Rs 1,500 for Credit Card holders and Rs 1,000 for Debit Card holders. Buyers are also being given the option to buy the laptop in equal monthly installments, starting at Rs 12,832 per month.

Apart from these, there is a slew of high performance, business, gaming and more categories of laptops.