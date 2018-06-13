Flipkart Samsung Carnival: More Than Rs 10,000 Discount on Galaxy S8, No-Cost EMIs And More

Samsung has begun with its Samsung Carnival on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The three-day sale will go on till June 14 (Thursday) and will offer discounts on Samsung smartphones, headphones as well as speakers. Along with discounts, buyers can also avail exchange offers and no-cost EMI during the Carnival sale. The Flipkart sale is also offering a 10 percent instant discount to buyers upon the use of HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards.As for the smartphone line-up, Samsung is offering discounts on its last year's flagships, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, in addition to devices like the Galaxy On Nxt, Galaxy On5, Galaxy J3 Pro and Galaxy On Max. During the Samsung Carnival, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ are available at a discount of more than Rs 10,000, bringing their starting prices down to Rs 37,990 and Rs 43,990 respectively. The previous flagship to that, the Galaxy S7 Edge is available at a price of Rs 32,900.In the budget segment, the Galaxy On Nxt is retailing at Rs 10,900 for the 64GB variant and Rs 8990 for the 16GB variant. Similarly, the Galaxy J3 Pro 16GB storage variant is available at Rs 6690, down from its launch price of Rs 8490. Galaxy On5 is available at a discount of Rs 3000, available at Rs 5,999.In addition to Samsung smartphones, the Carnival is also offering discounts on Samsung Televisions. For instance, the Samsung 32J4003 Flat HD TV is retailing at Rs 16,999 during the sale. Likewise, the Samsung Smart Convertible 5-in-1 Refrigerators retail at Rs 16040.Samsung mobile accessories are available at a 50 percent discount while Samsung monitors experience a 40 percent discount during the Samsung Carnival on Flipkart.