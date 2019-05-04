Flipkart Summer Carnival Mobile Deals: Discounts on Realme 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 and More

Flipkart Summer Carnival is here, just in line with Amazon Summer Sale. This gives customers a whole lot of discounts, deals and other offers, to pick up their choicest gadgets at their most affordable price points. While the Flipkart Summer Carnival offers a wider range of deals on electronics and other gadgets, smartphones have not been left alone in the sale. The best smartphone deals during the Flipkart Summer Carnival cover almost all price brackets, beginning from the budget ranges to even the flagships. Here's looking at the smartphone discounts on Flipkart, on offer during the four days of the Flipkart Mobiles Summer Carnival.The Realme 3 Pro has been a much talked-about product in the mid-range price bracket. It rivals the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and offers specifications such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor (first in its class), up to 6GB RAM, 128GB native storage, a 6.3-inch full HD+ IPS display, a dual-rear camera with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, and a 4,050mAh battery pack with VOOC 3.0 fast charging standard. During the sale, the Realme 3 Pro (6GB+64GB) will be on offer at Rs 2,000 off, and can be bought at Rs 13,999.Instead of Rs 17,600, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is now available at Rs 12,999, giving a pretty significant discount to the smartphone. The mid-range smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, along with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual-rear cameras, the choice of Android One and a 3,060mAh battery.The one-cycle-old Realme 2 Pro is still a commendable buy, and is now available at Rs 10,999 during the sale. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 AIE processor, along with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with waterdrop notch, a 16+2-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 3,500mAh battery.The least expensive phone you can buy in this sale is the Redmi 6, which is now priced at Rs 6,999. It is powered by a MediaTek P22 SoC, along with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, a 5.45-inch HD+ display, 12+5-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 3,000mAh battery, offering one of the best feature sets for a budget phone.The latest generation flagship from Samsung has also received a generous limited-time discount, and can now be picked up at Rs 66,900. This discounted variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, along with a 6.1-inch QHD+ display, triple-camera setup at the rear, and the Exynos 9820 processor. It also has the unique in-display front camera, making it the most attractive package on sale.Other discounted smartphones during the Flipkart Summer Carnival sale include the(Rs 5,200 off),(Rs 2,500 off),4/64GB (Rs 3,500 off),3GB (Rs 6,000 off),(Rs 10,000 off) and the(Rs 9,000 off + Rs 2,000 additional exchange value). Apart from the Realme 3 Pro, all of the other smartphone deals are available already, and will be live till May 7.