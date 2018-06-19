Flipkart Super Value Week: Buy Google Pixel 2 For 10,999, Moto X4 For Rs 6,999 And More on Discounted Price

Flipkart kicked off Monday with a “Super Value Week” sale for certain smartphones. During the sale, there will be heavy discounts offered on smartphones like Moto X4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, iPhone X, iPhone 8 and Google Pixel 2. Users will be able to purchase the Pixel 2 for an effective price of Rs. 10,999 while the Moto X4 at an effective price of Rs.6,999. Flipkart is also guaranteeing buyback on certain smartphone models along with cashback for HDFC Bank customers. The Super Value week will last till June 24 and includes No Cost EMI offers with Bajaj Finserv and HDFC bank as well.The original price for the Pixel 2 (128GB) is Rs 70,000. Here’s how the discount works. Flipkart is already offering a discount of Rs 9,001 on Pixel 2 which brings down the price to Rs 60,999. There’s an additional HDFC cashback of Rs 8,000 which makes the effective price of Pixel 2 Rs 52,999. After eight months of purchasing the Pixel 2, Flipkart will buy the phone back for Rs 42,000. This means users will effectively pay only Rs 10,999 for the Pixel 2. While that is a pretty low price for a flagship smartphone, the device can only be used for the set period of eight months.Motorola’s mid-range phone, Moto X4, has a similar offer at hand from Flipkart. Users can own a Moto X4 for up to 8 months for Rs 6,999. The smartphone is officially priced at Rs 22,999. Flipkart also offers an exchange up to Rs 12,000.Xiaomi’s popular Redmi Note 4 is available to users with a buyback value of Rs 5,500. The buyback value is higher than regular exchange values, the company says. Usually, the Redmi Note 4 has an exchange value of around Rs 3,400. Similarly, the Moto G6 Play is available with a buyback value of Rs 5,100 while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is available for a buyback value of Rs 5,600.There are deals on the top-end phones like Premium phones like the iPhone X and Apple iPhone 8 Plus have deals as well. Both phones are available with a buyback value of up to Rs 35,000 and Rs 39,200 respectively.