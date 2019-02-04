English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Flipkart Super Value Week: Offers on Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Honor 9N and More

The Flipkart Super Value Week is scheduled from February 4 to 8 and includes discounts and offers on a bunch of smartphones.

Kunal Khullar | News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
While the new FDI norms have got e-commerce players in a bit of trouble, Flipkart has announced the 'Super Value Week' which begins today. The sale which is scheduled from February 4 to 8, will be offering smartphones at discounted prices. There are also exchange offers with additional Rs 1,000 discount when you give your old smartphone.

The sale lists offers on handsets like the Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Honor 9N, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and more. Notably, some of the devices that are listed are not actually discounted, but like most online sales they are showcased in a way to attract more customers.

Some of the offers include the Realme 2 Pro 4GB RAM variant which is available for Rs 12,990, down from its original launch price of Rs 13,990. Even the 6GB RAM variant, gets a price cut of Rs 1,000 and is now available for Rs 14,990. The Honor 9N is available at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage version, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 11,999 and the 4GB RAM/128GB storage version at Rs 17,999.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus which was launched at Rs 15,999 gets a discount of Rs 1,000 effectively bringing the price down to Rs 14,999. Similarly, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is now available at Rs 9,999, down from the original launch price of Rs 10,999.

Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs 2,500 if you happen to purchase handsets like the Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V9 Pro, and Oppo F9 Pro during the sale. You can also opt for the Complete Mobile Protection for as low as Rs 99.

