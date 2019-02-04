English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Flipkart Super Value Week: Offers on Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Honor 9N and More
The Flipkart Super Value Week is scheduled from February 4 to 8 and includes discounts and offers on a bunch of smartphones.
The Flipkart Super Value Week is scheduled from February 4 to 8 and includes discounts and offers on a bunch of smartphones.
Loading...
While the new FDI norms have got e-commerce players in a bit of trouble, Flipkart has announced the 'Super Value Week' which begins today. The sale which is scheduled from February 4 to 8, will be offering smartphones at discounted prices. There are also exchange offers with additional Rs 1,000 discount when you give your old smartphone.
The sale lists offers on handsets like the Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Honor 9N, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and more. Notably, some of the devices that are listed are not actually discounted, but like most online sales they are showcased in a way to attract more customers.
Some of the offers include the Realme 2 Pro 4GB RAM variant which is available for Rs 12,990, down from its original launch price of Rs 13,990. Even the 6GB RAM variant, gets a price cut of Rs 1,000 and is now available for Rs 14,990. The Honor 9N is available at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage version, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 11,999 and the 4GB RAM/128GB storage version at Rs 17,999.
The Nokia 6.1 Plus which was launched at Rs 15,999 gets a discount of Rs 1,000 effectively bringing the price down to Rs 14,999. Similarly, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is now available at Rs 9,999, down from the original launch price of Rs 10,999.
Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs 2,500 if you happen to purchase handsets like the Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V9 Pro, and Oppo F9 Pro during the sale. You can also opt for the Complete Mobile Protection for as low as Rs 99.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The sale lists offers on handsets like the Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Honor 9N, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and more. Notably, some of the devices that are listed are not actually discounted, but like most online sales they are showcased in a way to attract more customers.
Some of the offers include the Realme 2 Pro 4GB RAM variant which is available for Rs 12,990, down from its original launch price of Rs 13,990. Even the 6GB RAM variant, gets a price cut of Rs 1,000 and is now available for Rs 14,990. The Honor 9N is available at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage version, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 11,999 and the 4GB RAM/128GB storage version at Rs 17,999.
The Nokia 6.1 Plus which was launched at Rs 15,999 gets a discount of Rs 1,000 effectively bringing the price down to Rs 14,999. Similarly, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is now available at Rs 9,999, down from the original launch price of Rs 10,999.
Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs 2,500 if you happen to purchase handsets like the Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V9 Pro, and Oppo F9 Pro during the sale. You can also opt for the Complete Mobile Protection for as low as Rs 99.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Bowl 2019: Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 All Trailers that Aired During the Game
- Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2: Vidarbha Strike Early
- Has Rajinikanth Decreased His Acting Fee After 2.0? Deets Inside
- Kangana Episode Shines a Spotlight on How Big Bad Bollywood Short-changes Writers' Credit
- It is Writers vs Others in Bollywood; Uri Beats Manikarnika and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga at Box Office
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results