Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: Discounts Up to Rs 9,000 on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 7A And More
During the super value week, buyers can ensure their HONOR devices using the “Complete Mobile Protection” offer for Rs 99, which covers screen damage, water damage, hardware and software defects along with convenient pick and drop facility.
HONOR is offering deals on select smartphones during Flipkart’s Super Value Week sale from April 23 to April 29. During the promotional sale buyers can avail discounts on 10 HONOR smartphone variants and save up to Rs 9,999 on a single smartphone.
During the super value week, buyers can ensure their HONOR devices using the “Complete Mobile Protection” offer for Rs 99, which covers screen damage, water damage, hardware and software defects along with convenient pick and drop facility. Buyers looking for an upgrade can exchange their old smartphones and avail additional discount from Rs 250 to Rs 1000 using the “Surprise Exchange Offer.”
The promotional sale will feature 4GB RAM & 128GB storage variant of HONOR 9N at Rs 11,999 along with the 4GB & 64GB dual selfie-camera phone, HONOR 9 Lite at an offer price of Rs 9,999 each. Additionally, buyers can avail discount offers on HONOR 10 Lite, HONOR 7A, HONOR 7S and HONOR 9i devices.
HONOR 10 Lite
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – MRP: INR 13999; Offer Price: INR 11,999
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: INR 16,999; Offer Price: INR 13,999
HONOR 9 Lite
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – MRP: INR. 13,999; Offer Price: INR 8,499
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: INR 16,999; Offer Price: INR 9,999
HONOR 9N
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – MRP: INR 13,999; Offer Price: INR 8,999
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: INR 15,999; Offer Price: INR 9,999
4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – MRP: INR 15,999; Offer Price: INR 11,999
HONOR 7A
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – MRP: INR 10,999; Offer Price: INR 7,499
HONOR 7S
2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage – MRP: INR 8,999; Offer Price: INR 5,999
HONOR 9i
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: INR 19,999; Offer Price: INR 10,999
