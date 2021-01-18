Flipkart SuperCoin Pay Launched: Here's How to Make Online Payments Using Flipkart Rewards

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has launched its own electronic payment option, SuperCoin Pay which will allow users to pay for things using Flipkart's SuperCoins, outside of Flipkart. The Walmart-owned company is partnering with more than 5000 online and offline retail outlets across India, where customers will be able to pay through Flipkart SuperCoins (Rewards points), giving them greater value and choice. SuperCoin is a rewards program from Flipkart that is designed to provide rewards to customers who shop on the platform.

Through SuperCoin Pay, partner stores across fashion, grocery, food and beverages, travel, and health and wellness can register themselves and begin accepting payments through SuperCoins. Customers will be able to pay their full bill value across the 5000+ partner stores (both online and offline) using only Flipkart SuperCoins. These rewards can be earned on Flipkart and redeemed with a purchase from these partner stores across categories encompassing fashion, food and beverage, travel, grocery, and health and wellness.

Here's how to use SuperCoin Pay to pay at partner stores:

-Open Flipkart app and click on SuperCoin Zone

-Scan the QR Code displayed at the store and enter the bill amount

-Select “Pay with SuperCoins” and enter OTP to redeem the SuperCoins

-Pay the balance amount with Netbanking, Cards or UPI, if any remains

-Show Payment Code at cash counter and collect the purchased item

SuperCoin Pay will enable customers to pay their bills at other stores using the SuperCoins they have earned on Flipkart. To make the experience simple and seamless, all benefits can be accessed by scanning a QR code at the partner store using Flipkart's app. Customers can also access the entire list of stores and partner brands on the Flipkart app under Rewards store in the Super Coin section.

This announcement comes soon after Flipkart introduced SuperCoin Exchange which allows customers to exchange their SuperCoins into the partner brand’s Rewards points and vice versa.