Flipkart Superr Sale Starts on August 25: Check Discount And Offers on Gadgets

Flipkart is all set to kick off its one-day sale - the "Superr Sale" - on August 25. In an additional benefit for the Flipkart Plus members, they will get the access to the sale a day before it commences, i.e. on August 24 at 9 pm. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will be offering heavy discounts on several products across the category, including the smartphone segment.Flipkart has also revealed that it is going to offer heavy discounts on smartphones, laptops, audio products, cameras, and many more consumer electronics. During the Flipkart Superr Sale, HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users can avail an additional 10 percent discount on select products bought through EMI options as well.Flipkart will offer 'Rush Hour' deals from 12 am to 2 am along with 'Superr Deals' on smartphones and gadgets that will refresh every eight hours. You also have 'Epic 24' deals wherein Flipkart will introduce a new deal every hour.The listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64GB), which retails at Rs 17,900 and comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display as well as a 3300mAh battery, will be available for just Rs 10,990., Apple iPhone SE 32GB will be selling for Rs 16,999 and Vivo V9 for 20,990. Redmi 5A aka Desh ka smartphone will be up for flash sale on the August 25 12 PM. The company assures up to 70 percent off on TV and other home appliances, and up to 80 percent off on laptops, audio devices, cameras, and more.Flipkart will offer 40 to 80 percent off on furniture, furnishing, and cookware, and will bring products from the beauty, toys, sports, and books segment starting from Rs 99. Clothing, footwear, and accessories from brands like Nike, Lee, and Forever 21 will see discounts ranging from 30 percent to 80 percent.