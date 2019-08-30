Take the pledge to vote

Flipkart to Completely Stop Single-Use Plastic in Packaging by 2021

Flipkart claims that as of August 1, 2019, it had reduced its use of single-use plastic by up to 25 percent.

IANS

Updated:August 30, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
Flipkart to Completely Stop Single-Use Plastic in Packaging by 2021
Image for Representation (IANS)
E-commerce major Flipkart on Thursday said it plans to eliminate single-use plastic in packaging and move towards a 100 percent recycled plastic consumption in its own supply chain by March 2021. The company said that as of August 1, 2019, it has achieved a 25 percent reduction in single-use plastic, through various initiatives across its packaging value chain.

"Flipkart also made a commitment to eliminate single-use plastic in packaging and move towards a 100 percent recycled plastic consumption in its own supply chain by March 2021. Flipkart is working on various initiatives including the introduction of eco-friendly paper shreds, replacing poly pouches with recycled paper bags, replacing bubble wraps and airbags with carton waste shredded material and '2 Ply' roll to name a few," it said in a statement.

"Under this commitment, Flipkart has also filed for the EPR (Extended producer responsibility) and is targeting 30 percent collection back in the first year, to begin with. Flipkart also committed to maximise the Recycled content in single-use plastic to boost the recycling ecosystem and reduce virgin plastic consumption," it added. Over the course of the next year, customers can expect to see more measures in the plan to cut down on plastic including "eComm ready packaging" from brands and recycled paper bags for packaging, it said.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO, Flipkart said: "Creating alternatives for single-use plastic packaging is one of the significant steps we have taken towards fulfilling our commitment to creating a sustainable ecosystem. Our long-term vision is to eliminate the use of plastic and maximise the use of recycled and renewable materials."

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
