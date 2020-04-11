TECH

1-MIN READ

Flipkart to Get Assistance in Delivery of Essential Products from Tata Group

Image for Representation

The partnership is already operational in Bengaluru, and the companies plan to expand these facilities in Mumbai and Delhi in the coming week.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 1:36 PM IST
Flipkart and Tata Consumer Products Limited said on Saturday they have come together to launch a distribution solution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling access to essential food and beverage products to consumers.


Tata Consumer Products distributors will list as marketplace sellers on the Flipkart platform, a joint statement said.


Consumers can use the Flipkart platform to buy different combo packs of essential products such as beverages (Tata Tea and Coffee) and foods (Tata Sampann Spices, Pulses, and Nutri mixes) offered by Tata Consumer Products, it said.


Flipkart's marketplace supply chain will fulfil the orders by picking up these essentials combinations from Tata Consumer Company distributors and delivering them to customers using its network of delivery executives.

The partnership is already operational in Bengaluru, and the companies plan to expand these facilities in Mumbai and Delhi in the coming week and Tier 2 towns in the future.

The product combinations have been curated keeping in mind the specific needs of Indian consumers, while also offering them significant cost benefits, the statement said.

