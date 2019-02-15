English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flipkart TV Days Sale: Discounts on LG, Vu, Mi And More Till February 17
During Flipkart TV Days Sale LG Smart 43-inch Full HD LED Smart TV can be purchased at Rs. 34,999 instead of Rs. 49,490.
Flipkart TV Days Sale: Discounts on LG, Vu, Mi And More Till February 17
Flipkart is currently hosting a TV days sale on its platform, which is featuring plenty of deals and discounts on TV’s. The four-day sale will see discounts on various television brands on Flipkart during these days. Additionally, consumers will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards
LG 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV:
LG Smart 43-inch Full HD LED Smart TV can be purchased at Rs. 34,999 instead of Rs. 49,490. Apart from this, an exchange offer of up to Rs 8,000 is also applicable. At the same time, 10% Instant Discount is available on Axis Bank debit and credit card usage.
Mi 49-inch FHD Smart TV:
The Mi 49-inch Full HD Smart TV can be bought during the sale at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. The TV comes with a built-in chromecast and offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.
Thomson 40-inch Full HD LED Smart TV:
The Thomson 40-inch Full HD LED Smart TV is now available on Flipkart for Rs 17,490. One can also get an extra 10% discount on making payment via Axis bank debit or credit card.
Vu Play:
Vu Play's 43-inch Full HD LED TV will be available for Rs 17,499 instead of 27,000. Customers will be given an exchange discount of up to Rs. 8,000. Apart from this, a discount of 10 percent will be given for the use of Axis Bank debit and credit card.
