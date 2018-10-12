Flipkart Vs Amazon Vs Paytm Mall Sale: Where to Find The Best Discount on Apple iPhone X?

If you are looking to buy a new iPhone, this might be the best opportunity for you as Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, along with Paytm Mall, have listed a wide range of Apple smartphones including iPhone X.On Amazon, Apple iPhone X (64GB) will be available at Rs 69,999. Amazon will also offer No Cost EMI starting at Rs 7,777 per month. Also, buyers can get an additional 10% discount by paying through SBI credit/debit card. Cashback worth Rs 2,300 on BookMyShow, Swiggy, Yatra and UrbanClap apps. Other offers include an exchange offer and an extra cashback worth Rs. 1,000 in your Amazon Pay wallet that is valid only for today.As part of the Paytm Mall Maha Cashback sale, the iPhone X with 64GB internal storage is selling at flat discount of Rs 6,032, which makes it Rs 89,358. Buyers can avail a cashback of Rs 22,000 by using promocode MOBFESTIVE22K. The same cashback of Rs 22,000 is valid for the 256GB model of the iPhone X, using the same promocode MOBFESTIVE22K.The iPhone X 256GB Storage model has been listed at Rs. 98,999 on Flipkart along with an extra Rs. 6, 721 discount, up to Rs. 18000 off on exchange, additional exchange discount on OnePlus devices and 10 percent additional discount for HDFC Bank card users.iPhone X is the first-ever iPhone to sport the FaceID, which replaces the TouchID found in iPhones. Apple iPhone X sports a curved, edge-to-edge 5.8-inch OLED display. The smartphone's SuperRetina screen has 2436 x 1125 resolution with 458 ppi.