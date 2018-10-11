Flipkart Vs Amazon Vs Paytm Mall Sale: Where to Find The Best Discount on Apple MacBook Air?

If you want a new laptop for yourself, it is the right time to buy the Apple MacBook Air. Across various e-commerce platforms, the Apple MacBook Air is available at attractive price points. First up is Flipkart that is holding its Big Billion Days sale till October 15. Apple MacBook Air is listed at Rs 49,990 for the base variant with 128GB SSD on Flipkart. The customers can avail a value of up to Rs 9,000 on the exchange, in addition to a 10 percent discount on HDFC credit and debit card. After adjusting all the offers, the MacBook Air can be grabbed at an approximate value of Rs 38,490.As part of the ongoing Paytm Mall's 'Maha' Cashback Sale, the 128-GB Apple MacBook could be purchased for as low as Rs 48,490. MacBook Air can be purchased by Paytm Mall customer at a discounted price of Rs 65,990 on October 11. Paytm Mall is also offering a flat cashback of Rs 10,000 and vouchers worth Rs. 5,000 during the sale. ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card customers can further avail an additional cashback of 10% (up to Rs. 2,500) - bringing the effective price of the laptop down to Rs. 48,490.While Amazon is offering the Apple MacBook Air at Rs 53,999, it can be picked up from Flipkart at Rs 62,990.The Apple MacBook Air is powered by Intel Core i5 processor having a clock speed of 1.8 GHz, which can be accelerated to up to 2.9 GHz via Turbo Boost. There is Intel HD Graphics 6000 graphic card along with 8 GB DDR3 RAM. The Macbook Air weighs 1.35kg and is claimed to provide up to 12 hours for wireless web battery time. Other key highlights of the laptop include a range of built-in apps and programs including Siri, FaceTime, GarageBand, iTunes, and Time Machine.