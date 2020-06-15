Flipkart Warranty Assistant Will Give You Doorstep Phone Repair at Rs 99

Flipkart has introduced Warranty Assistant, a new service that will work as an intermediary for smartphones that are still in warranty. With Warranty Assistant, smartphones that have valid brand warranty but have faced some damage will get doorstep service, wherein Flipkart-managed executives will pick up your damaged smartphone from home and get the necessary servicing conducted at brand service centres. The move is particularly topical in times of the Covid-19 pandemic, where individuals are being increasingly recommended to stay at home.

According to the listed terms and conditions of Flipkart’s Warranty Assistant, the services are being offered and operated via third party contractor Jeeves Consumer Services P. Ltd. It is only being offered for ‘covered products’, and has a validity for 12 months since the date of purchase. The option to avail the at-home warranty service is priced at Rs 99, and can be purchased at the time of buying a new smartphone on Flipkart. The warranty programme is promising no processing fee for the service, and reportedly has a promised turnaround time of 10-15 days. When the warranty is put in effect, customers will be shown a specific time period, within which the device will be repaired from brand-authorised service centres and returned to buyers.

However, it is important to note that only manufacturing defects are covered under the programme. No accidental or liquid damages, as well as power surge or short circuit issues, will be covered under the Warranty Assistant programme. The add-on service is now being marketed along with most new smartphones available on the company’s website, including iPhones and other flagship devices.

The Flipkart Warranty Assistant programme is now live, and can be purchased as an add-on going forward.