Flipkart Women's Day Sale: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S8, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Vivo V9 Pro And More

E-commerce giant Flipkart has announced yet another two-day sale called 'Women’s Day Sale'. The Women’s Day Sale 2019 will start from March 7 and will be concluded on March 8. Flipkart is offering a bunch of offers on mobile phones including Samsung Galaxy S8, Nokia 6.1, Poco F1, Vivo V9 Pro and Motorola One Power and several others. There will also be the Debit card EMI options along with No-Cost EMI on leading Bank Credit Cards as well as Bajaj Finserv offer that is providing No Cost EMI on Bajaj Finserve EMI Network Cards. Flipkart is providing an extended warranty for Rs 399 along with an exchange offer of up to Rs 22,000.The Flipkart sale will also bring the Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs. 30,990. The Nokia 6.1 is also available at Rs 13,999 down from its actual price of Rs 15,499. Apart from these mobile phones, Vivo V9 Pro also receives a price cut of almost Rs 2,000. The ZenFone Lite L1 will also receive a discounted price tag of Rs. 4,999. Similarly, the Motorola One Power ₹ 14,496 will be available at Rs. 13,999, down from Rs. 14,999.Additionally, the Women’s Day Sale on Flipkart also features laptops starting price of Rs. 12,990. There will also be discounts of up to 70 percent on headphones and speakers as well as tablets starting at Rs. 2,999.