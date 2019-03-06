English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flipkart Women's Day Sale: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S8, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Vivo V9 Pro And More
During Flipkart Women's Day Sale, the e-commerce giant is offering a bunch of offers on mobile phones including Samsung Galaxy S8, Nokia 6.1, Poco F1, Vivo V9 Pro and Motorola One Power and several others.
Flipkart Women's Day Sale: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S8, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Vivo V9 Pro And More
Loading...
E-commerce giant Flipkart has announced yet another two-day sale called 'Women’s Day Sale'. The Women’s Day Sale 2019 will start from March 7 and will be concluded on March 8. Flipkart is offering a bunch of offers on mobile phones including Samsung Galaxy S8, Nokia 6.1, Poco F1, Vivo V9 Pro and Motorola One Power and several others. There will also be the Debit card EMI options along with No-Cost EMI on leading Bank Credit Cards as well as Bajaj Finserv offer that is providing No Cost EMI on Bajaj Finserve EMI Network Cards. Flipkart is providing an extended warranty for Rs 399 along with an exchange offer of up to Rs 22,000.
The Flipkart sale will also bring the Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs. 30,990. The Nokia 6.1 is also available at Rs 13,999 down from its actual price of Rs 15,499. Apart from these mobile phones, Vivo V9 Pro also receives a price cut of almost Rs 2,000. The ZenFone Lite L1 will also receive a discounted price tag of Rs. 4,999. Similarly, the Motorola One Power ₹ 14,496 will be available at Rs. 13,999, down from Rs. 14,999.
Additionally, the Women’s Day Sale on Flipkart also features laptops starting price of Rs. 12,990. There will also be discounts of up to 70 percent on headphones and speakers as well as tablets starting at Rs. 2,999.
The Flipkart sale will also bring the Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs. 30,990. The Nokia 6.1 is also available at Rs 13,999 down from its actual price of Rs 15,499. Apart from these mobile phones, Vivo V9 Pro also receives a price cut of almost Rs 2,000. The ZenFone Lite L1 will also receive a discounted price tag of Rs. 4,999. Similarly, the Motorola One Power ₹ 14,496 will be available at Rs. 13,999, down from Rs. 14,999.
Additionally, the Women’s Day Sale on Flipkart also features laptops starting price of Rs. 12,990. There will also be discounts of up to 70 percent on headphones and speakers as well as tablets starting at Rs. 2,999.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Delhi Ranked Most Polluted Capital in the World - Here's How We Can Reduce Air Pollution
- No Glass Ceilings in Space: NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk is Finally Happening!
- Chanel Displays Karl Lagerfeld's Last Collection in Winter Wonderland Leaving Audience in Tears
- Fan Asks Ranvir Shorey to Not Be Like Other Commercial Celebrities, Here’s What He Said
- Rajasthan Man Postpones Wedding to Pakistani Girl Amid Indo-Pak Tensions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results