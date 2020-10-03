Flipkart's Big Billion Sale to Be Held from October 16 to October 21, Website Shows

Just days after India's biggest e-commerce players Amazon and Flipkart announced their upcoming yearly sales, Flipkart has announced the dates for its Big Billion Sale. Dates for the Big Billion Sale have been made live on the Flipkart website. The Big Billion Sale will begin on October 16 and will end on October 21, the website shows. For Flipkart Plus subscribers, the sale will begin earlier from 8PM onwards on October 15. Amazon is also expected to announce similar dates for its Great Indian Festival sale in the coming days.

This year's Big Billion Sale is vital for the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform for a number of reasons. First, the financial uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic has seen many users hold off on the non-essential spending. Secondly, people will this year rely heavily on online shopping for the upcoming festive season as stepping out of the house and heading to a crowded market may not be an option for many.

Flipkart had earlier given us a first look as to what is in store for this year's Big Billion Sale. There will be a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards, along with an assured Paytm cashback. There will also be no cost EMI options available from banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI. Further, Flipkart will also have exchange offers and mobile protection plans at Rs. 1 on smartphones and tablets during the Big Billion Days sale. Customers can expect offers on a wide range of products like laptops, TVs, and home appliances.

Flipkart’s own brands, including MarQ, will also see products sold with new deals everyday—MarQ for instance has laptops, TVs and appliances in its portfolio of devices. Flipkart will also be offering benefits for those who collect SuperCoins, including the ability to pay for entire purchases with SuperCoins, bonus coins and deals with Rewards Pass.