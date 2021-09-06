The hype around foldable smartphones has picked up quite a bit, with foldable smartphones being said as the next thing in the smartphone form factor. Earlier this year, there were reports of a foldable iPhone. And while there has been no substantial update on the matter yet, the anticipation around a foldable iPhone has only picked up with time. Now, a video from Concepts iPhone on YouTube has showcased a render of what a clamshell-like foldable iPhone may look like. The video show a “flip iPhone" that carries a form factor similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that was launched last month.

The foldable iPhone renders are designed by Pranav Nathe, and are based on the iPhone 12 Pro design. The renders show a stainless steel frame and a metallic body. The renders, taking cue from rumours around the iPhone 13 series, show a smaller notch on the flip iPhone, as compared to iPhone 12 series. The video shows the flip iPhone in three colours - purple, golden, and a shade of red (presumably Project RED colour). It also shows the Flip iPhone having a 120Hz ProMotion Liquid Retina CDR display, and shows the foldable render with an in-display fingerprint scanner, along with FaceID as the secondary biometric authentication option. It also shows the flip iPhone being powered by an M1 chip, and shows how multi-windows could work on a foldable iPhone.

The video from Concept iPhone also shows an “Air Charge" technology that seems to charge the iPhone over the air, if the smartphone is placed in close proximity with the charging adapter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here