Foldable Apple iPhone Rumoured to Come With Apple Pencil Support, May Launch in 2023

Apple is speculated to be working on a foldable iPhone model. Multiple reports have, in the past suggested at the Cupertino-based giant's plans of making an iPhone with a foldable display. Now, it is being reported that Apple's foldable iPhone may also have support for a stylus, presumably the Apple Pencil. While there is no official word on the existence of a foldable iPhone, several reports have now said that Apple is indeed working on one and plans to bring it in the next couple of years.

The recent update comes from a Chinese research firm named EqualOcean that claimed that the foldable iPhone may have support for a stylus (Apple Pencil, most probably). The report also says that Apple may bring the foldable iPhone in 2023 and it will arrive in with a 7.6-inch or a 7.3-inch primary display. The 2023 launch date has previously also been predicted at. Given the screen sizes mentioned in the EqualOcean report, it can be safely assumed that there won't be a clamshell design option and the foldable iPhone may be similar to the design approach taken for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series.

There is no official word from Apple about a foldable iPhone, but the smartphone has been reported on on several occasions in the recent past. According to a Bloomberg report last month, Apple has even developed a prototype display for the foldable iPhone. The report last month had said that Apple has internally discussed multiple foldable screen sizes, including one that unfolds to a similar size as the 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.