Foldable iPhone? Apple Might Bring A Foldable iPad First

Apple seems to be accelerating its plans for foldable devices, and unlike what most of you thought, the company could be going in a different direction in this segment. By that, we mean Apple could actually bring a foldable iPad to the market before the iPhone Fold makes its way.

This update was given by Ben Wood, Research Chief, CCS Insight, quoted by CNBC in an interview earlier this week. He believes that Apple would want to test the waters with a foldable iPad before jumping into the market with the foldable iPhone device. “We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable ‌iPad‌,” Wood was quoted saying.

It is surprising to some extent that Apple would prefer to use the iPad lineup to showcase its first foldable product in the market. But the claims made by Wood haven’t come out of the blue.

WATCH VIDEO: Noise IntelliBuds TWS Unboxing

The company has been reportedly testing a 20-inch foldable display, which was only going to make sense on an iPad, not even a MacBook for that matter. We still don’t know what the final iPad form factor could be with the foldable display, but we are eager to hear more about this in the near future.

The news about the iPad foldable will definitely help Apple’s cause. Since, we haven’t heard much about Apple’s foldable ambitions in the mobile space, which has led us to believe that a 2024 launch timeline for the foldable iPad might not be entirely far-fetched. Apple is rumoured to be working with LG to build an ultra-thin glass that goes over the foldable layer of the screen, which could be part of the iPad in the picture.

Either way, it will be good to see Apple finally enter the foldable arena, where Samsung has a big lead over other manufacturers, and it has launched 4-gen foldable mobile devices in the market to make its mark.

Read all the Latest Tech News here