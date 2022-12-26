Foldable Phones? This Year We Saw PCs Growing In Shapes And Sizes

If the year 2021 showed us that brands are getting serious about foldable smartphones, we saw a similar trend but in the PC segment in 2022. Foldables have caught everyone’s eye, not just because they are new as a form factor but also represent a shift in traditional yet mundane design styles.

The communicator series showcased the use case of the phone beyond the regular means, and having the functions of a device with a foldable screen represents a different ecosystem. Samsung has a definite advantage when it comes to the foldable phone space, but the PC segment is where you feel innovation was in dire need and foldable seems like the best route out.

Lenovo started on this path, after which we have seen Asus, one of the biggest innovators in the PC space follow suit. Now, reports suggest Samsung could be the next major brand name to diversify further.

But the early signs of the foldable PC segment are promising, even though it is out of bounds for most people. Samsung is one of the main representatives of the OLED foldable fraternity, along with LG which will be supplementing the displays for manufacturers in the years to come.

Following A Pattern?

As we have seen with smartphones, foldable PCs have a similar trait, albeit in varied dimensions. The foldable PC reference includes a large OLED foldable panel (up to 17 inches) and when you fold the unit, the main screen shrinks to become a 13.3-inch unit, with the lower half of the display converting into a virtual keyboard.

The secondary screen brings other use cases and then having the option of a physical wireless keyboard makes it ideal for those with the needs of a regular computer. Foldables are more of a novelty which you realise the moment you get a peek at the hardware innards. The dimensions make it extremely hard to call it a portable device, even though that’s what a laptop was meant to offer.

Asus and Lenovo have shown us the potential of these machines, but it would be hard to read much into these first-gen products that can evolve and improve, just like we have seen with the Galaxy Fold series from Samsung, and the Oppo Find N series.

The cost will eventually come down but expecting a PC with a foldable display to become a mass product is unlikely to happen anytime soon. Asus has priced its foldable PC at over Rs 3 lakh, which gives you the whole picture of this segment in the PC industry.

The market definitely needs more players in the segment, including the bigwigs of the market such as HP, Dell, and Acer among others. Lenovo and Asus have shown us that the PC segment can thrive and there is a market for innovative products that consumers would be willing to pay a premium if they can get something unique and functional.

