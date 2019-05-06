English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Following Cyclone Fani’s Devastation, Here’s How You Can do Your Bit
For those not in the danger zone, please be a responsible citizen and not share fake information and videos just for likes.
A view of the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani after its landfall, in Puri. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Merely two days after Cyclone Fani reports placed the death toll at 38. Cyclone Fani whose strength was the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic or the eastern Pacific Ocean made landfall early Friday morning along the coast of the Indian state of Odisha, close to Puri and left a range of destructions at its wake.
While the government and disaster management teams are doing all they can -- Community kitchens set up by INS Chilka are working round the clock; hot meals are being distributed in far-flung areas by Indian Navy and the Central Railway is transporting relief material to cyclone “Fani” affected states of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh by coaching trains and goods trains including in less than standard composition rakes free of cost, here are things you can do to inform people you are safe or help out those who are in need of assistance.
Notably, Facebook's Crisis Response page for Cyclone Fani (also pronounced as Foni) lets you mark whether you're in the affected area, and then mark yourself safe.
For those not in the danger zone, please be a responsible citizen and not share fake information and videos just for likes.
However, if you do come across some information on Cyclone Fani, please cross check before circulating it further on social media and WhatsApp.
As for the people stuck in Odisha, stick to the news being shown on television and other information being sourced.
If you are in need of help, please use the control room numbers being circulated and explain your distress for immediate help.
Keep important documents and currency in safety pouches and gather a basic survival kit to help you through.
While all telecommunication channels are down in Puri, More than 1 crore people living in 14,835 villages and 46 towns across the districts of Puri, Khurda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj were affected by Cyclone Fani.
While the government and disaster management teams are doing all they can -- Community kitchens set up by INS Chilka are working round the clock; hot meals are being distributed in far-flung areas by Indian Navy and the Central Railway is transporting relief material to cyclone “Fani” affected states of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh by coaching trains and goods trains including in less than standard composition rakes free of cost, here are things you can do to inform people you are safe or help out those who are in need of assistance.
Notably, Facebook's Crisis Response page for Cyclone Fani (also pronounced as Foni) lets you mark whether you're in the affected area, and then mark yourself safe.
For those not in the danger zone, please be a responsible citizen and not share fake information and videos just for likes.
However, if you do come across some information on Cyclone Fani, please cross check before circulating it further on social media and WhatsApp.
As for the people stuck in Odisha, stick to the news being shown on television and other information being sourced.
If you are in need of help, please use the control room numbers being circulated and explain your distress for immediate help.
Keep important documents and currency in safety pouches and gather a basic survival kit to help you through.
While all telecommunication channels are down in Puri, More than 1 crore people living in 14,835 villages and 46 towns across the districts of Puri, Khurda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj were affected by Cyclone Fani.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is Why Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Marriage Was Called Off
- Did Ghost Deserve Better? Game of Thrones Fans Unhappy with Jon Snow
- Dries Mertens Breaks Diego Maradona's Goal Record at Napoli in Serie A
- Lok Sabha Secretary-General Inaugurates Electric Charging Stations in Parliament
- In a First, Israel Has Responded to a Cyber Attack With an Air Strike on Hamas in The Gaza Strip
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results