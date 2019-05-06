Following Cyclone Fani’s Devastation, Here’s How You Can do Your Bit

Merely two days after Cyclone Fani reports placed the death toll at 38. Cyclone Fani whose strength was the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic or the eastern Pacific Ocean made landfall early Friday morning along the coast of the Indian state of Odisha, close to Puri and left a range of destructions at its wake.While the government and disaster management teams are doing all they can -- Community kitchens set up by INS Chilka are working round the clock; hot meals are being distributed in far-flung areas by Indian Navy and the Central Railway is transporting relief material to cyclone “Fani” affected states of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh by coaching trains and goods trains including in less than standard composition rakes free of cost, here are things you can do to inform people you are safe or help out those who are in need of assistance.Notably, Facebook's Crisis Response page for Cyclone Fani (also pronounced as Foni) lets you mark whether you're in the affected area, and then mark yourself safe.For those not in the danger zone, please be a responsible citizen and not share fake information and videos just for likes.However, if you do come across some information on Cyclone Fani, please cross check before circulating it further on social media and WhatsApp.As for the people stuck in Odisha, stick to the news being shown on television and other information being sourced.If you are in need of help, please use the control room numbers being circulated and explain your distress for immediate help.Keep important documents and currency in safety pouches and gather a basic survival kit to help you through.While all telecommunication channels are down in Puri, More than 1 crore people living in 14,835 villages and 46 towns across the districts of Puri, Khurda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj were affected by Cyclone Fani.