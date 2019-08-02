Foodies Alert: Here is How Zomato Infinity Dining Gets You Access to The Entire Menu

Restaurant search and delivery platform Zomato has bolted on what is perhaps a genuinely good value-addition to its Zomato Gold subscription. And now that the weekend is here, you can take this new add-on for a spin. Called Infinity Dining, the idea is to get foodies to enjoy the entire menu at a partner restaurant, for a pre-decided fixed price. But what does this mean? It is time to find out, since the weekend is almost here.

The way this works is that you open the Zomato app on your phone and head to the Infinity Dining section. You will either find it easily at the very top of the homepage or you can head to your profile and open the sandwich menu at the top of the screen to open the detailed menu of options and settings—Infinity Dining is one of the options here. There are still select restaurants and eating places in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru that have signed up for Infinity Dining, so you will have to choose carefully—Zomato says 350 restaurants are already offering Infinity Dining. The complete list is available on the Zomato app.

This is where things become rather interesting. The Infinity Dining policy states that what you pay initially is a fixed per-person price, and you don’t have to worry about prices of any individual item on the menu. These flat-rate prices may change every day and surely differ for each restaurant. For instance, at the time of writing this, the Dramz lounge in the Mehrauli area of Delhi has priced Infinity Dining at Rs 1,250 while the Yeti-The Himalayan Kitchen in Hauz Khas wants you to try everything on their menu for Rs 600 and Biryani Badshah in Connaught Place has the Infinity Dining rates pegged at Rs 400.

You can go ahead and try as many dishes as you want and also re-order what you really like. There is absolutely no doubt that this would work out to be more cost effective than walking into a restaurant and attempting to try out different items on the menu and repeating the order too. Zomato says that Gold members can bring their friends and family for the Infinity Dining experience. Children up to the age of 6 years can dine for free when accompanied by an adult availing the Infinity Dining offer.

But you need to keep an eye out on the ‘seats’ available for lunch and dinner slots at the restaurant you wish to go to. Each restaurant seems to have limited slots for the Infinity Dining users, and also let you choose the time slot when you wish to arrive, thereby reserving a table for you.

There is absolutely no doubt that foodies would really be able to derive the best value from their Zomato Gold subscriptions, now that the Infinity Dining option is very much a real thing. Eventually, more restaurants will be added to the list, which should widen the appeal. The Zomato Gold subscription already offers free food and drinks with your orders at more than 6,100 restaurants across India and is priced at Rs 299 (for three unlocks at restaurants that accept Zomato Gold) or Rs 1,199 per year for unlimited unlocks at partner restaurants.

These days, Zomato is winning hearts on social media for its response to a customer in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, who cancelled the order just because the delivery person assigned is a Muslim by religion. After a barrage of tweets criticizing Zomato, the company responded with a crisp message that read “Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion.” Since then, a lot of social media users have weighed in on the matter. Uber Eats has also jumped into the conversation with lending its support to Zomato’s stand. Hashtags are now flying about, including #ZomatoExposed # BoycottZomato and #UninstallUberEats trending at different points of time. The advantage with Infinity Dining is that irrespective of your religious or political beliefs, you can utilize this by going to a restaurant of your choice—no delivery executives involved in the process.

Also Read | Zomato Now Delivering Food in 500 Cities; Users in Tier III and Tier IV Towns Are Loving The Idea

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.