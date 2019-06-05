For iOS App Developers Who Support Facebook And Google Social Logins, Sign in with Apple is Mandatory

The third party app developers who have already enabled and are using social logins as an option for signing in to their apps and services, will have to support the Sign in with Apple option as well. Any apps that already use Sign in with Google and Sign in with Facebook single sign on (SSO) option are mandated as per the new App Store guidelines to also support Sign in with Apple.

“Sign In with Apple will be available for beta testing this summer. It will be required as an option for users in apps that support third-party sign-in when it is commercially available later this year,” say the new App Store Review Guidelines. Apple had announced the Sign in with Apple SSO feature at the WWDC 2019 keynote, in an attempt to offer users a potentially more secure option for logging into apps. This does not in any way mean that app developers cannot continue to use Sign in with Google and Sign in with Facebook SSO options as well.

This update confirms that the Sign in with Apple option will be out of beta testing before the end of the year, and available for rollout for everyone. This could be in time for the iOS 13 official release for all consumers in Fall this year. Every year, Apple releases the next iteration of iOS just a few days after unveiling the new iPhones in September. The Sign in with Apple SSO will roll out for beta testing this summer.

During the WWDC 2019 keynote, Apple stressed on the additional layer of security that Sign in with Apple will provide to users. When you sign in with the Facebook or Google SSO, a significant amount of your account information is automatically shared with the app or website you are logging in to. This means your name, email address, date of birth, social media profile and perhaps more information is shared. With the Apple SSO, that will not be the case. This SSO method will not share your email address. At the most, app developers can request for your email address. If you want to share, you can. If you decide not to, Apple will create a random email address and share that with the developer. This randomly generated email address will be linked with your original iCloud ID, and the developer will have no way to trace it back to you or find out your original account details.

Apple has been taking user data privacy seriously. The latest App Store Review Guidelines also suggest changes in the way data from apps designed from kids is collected. “In order to help keep kids’ data private, apps in the kids category and apps intended for kids cannot include third-party advertising or analytics software and may not transmit data to third parties,” say the new rules. This guideline is now enforced for new apps and all existing apps that are designed for children must follow this guideline by September 3 this year.