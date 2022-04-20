Forget Smart Glasses, Here’s Why Smart Contact Lenses Could Be The Future

The smart wearable market has exploded in the past few years. You now have smartwatches, smart earbuds and even smart glasses to some extent. But soon you can add smart contact lenses to the list, and experts believe it will be the future.

Companies like Samsung and Google could be part of the early adopters, who can encourage other brands to enter the segment.

Also Read: Netflix Saw Uptick In User Engagement in India, Despite Drop In Subscribers Globally

You still do not have any brand offering smart contact lenses in the market, but the trend could change very soon, as many of these companies are already running tests to make them perfect before launching them for consumers.

Analysts don’t think the smart contact lenses revolution will be short-lived, and they feel the technology has a lot of room to grow and evolve in the coming years.

Samsung was one of the first to apply for smart contact lens patent back in 2016, so it could surely have a big advantage over other names in the sector, similar to its push in the foldable segment with smartphones.

Patents generally don’t translate into end products all the time, so we would have to wait for Samsung and Co. to talk about their plans with smart contact lenses and see if the technology has the legs to go the distance.

Also Read: Oppo Watch Free Review: 5 Things To Know About This Smartwatch Priced At Rs 5,999

And since these lenses are part of the future of the industry, we won’t be able to gauge a timeline as to when companies will have the device/product ready for the end-user.

Recently, we heard about the prospect of doing WhatsApp chats through smart glasses, these contact lenses could have even more power, allowing you to click photos and control its functions just by blinking your eyes.

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

All this sounds like a scene from the sci-fi movies you’ve seen over the years, but it could actually turn into reality if these companies find the right formula to make them work.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.